EUR/USD keeps the bearish note near the 1.1050 region. US Non-farm Payrolls rose by just 49K jobs in March. The unemployment rate ticked lower to 3.7%. The selling interest around the single currency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD keeps the familiar range near 1.1050 post-NFP - April 1, 2022
- US open: Stocks, USD rise after the US labour market tightens - April 1, 2022
- EUR/USD: Rangebound with Main Trend Up, Momentum Down - April 1, 2022