EUR/USD keeps the 1.1200 handle post-US data. Rumours on Italian snap elections stay on the rise. US Producer Prices rose 0.2% MoM in July. The upbeat mood around the shared currency stays well and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD keeps the firm note, around 1.1200 on US PPI
EUR/USD keeps the 1.1200 handle post-US data. Rumours on Italian snap elections stay on the rise. US Producer Prices rose 0.2% MoM in July. The upbeat mood around the shared currency stays well and …