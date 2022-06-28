EUR/USD keeps the upside bias and retargets 1.0600

EUR/USD adds to Monday’s advance and flirts with 1.0600. Germany GfK Consumer Confidence dropped to -27.4 in July. ECB-speak, US Consumer Confidence next of note later on Tuesday. Investors keep the …
