The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: King dollar’s to topple initial support at 1.1730 - August 11, 2020
- EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis - August 11, 2020
- EUR/USD: 10-day MA becomes resistance for first since June 25 - August 11, 2020