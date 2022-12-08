The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.0440 area, or the lower end of its weekly range and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Thursday. The pair is currently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD lacks any firm intraday direction, remains confined in a range around 1.0500 mark - December 8, 2022
- EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and USD/CAD consolidate - December 8, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers to remain interested as long as Euro holds above 1.0500 - December 8, 2022