The EUR/USD pair remains on the defensive during the Asian session on Thursday and currently trades around the 1.0560 area, or a one-week low as traders keenly await the European Central Bank (ECB) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD languishes near one-week low, just above mid-1.0500s as traders look to ECB - October 25, 2023
- US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD on Shaky Ground Ahead of US GDP Data - October 25, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Outlook: Bullish Lift Halted by Stubborn Resistance Zone - October 25, 2023