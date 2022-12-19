We still think that positioning (long) and sentiment (bullish) mean that the EUR’s late year rally has run its course for now and needs to consolidate in the next few weeks before pushing higher again …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Late year rally has run its course for now – Scotiabank - December 19, 2022
- Euro Update – EUR/USD Nudging Higher on German Ifo Beat - December 19, 2022
- Pound To Euro Week Ahead Exchange Rate Forecast: GBP/EUR Headwinds Persist - December 19, 2022