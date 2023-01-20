EUR/USD appeared indecisive for most of this week, waiting for the main event – Jackson Hole. The indecision appeared via extended upper and lower wicks which tends to precede significant data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Latest: ECB Minutes Fail to Lift EUR, Hawkish Fed Ahead of Policy Event - January 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Ascending Triangle favors a volatility contraction - January 19, 2023
- EUR/USD to Target $1.09 on Soft German PPIs and ECB Member Chatter - January 19, 2023