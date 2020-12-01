EUR/USD leaps to fresh highs with a bullish hourly close

EUR/USD is benefitting from a weaker US dollar on stimulus hopes. The single currency has rallied from a low of 1.1923 to a high of 1.2076 and is currently trading 1.22% higher on the day. This is a …
