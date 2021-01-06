EUR/USD leaps to new tops near 1.2350

EUR/USD surpasses the 1.2300 mark on Wednesday. Preliminary German inflation figures come up next. US ADP, FOMC Minutes next on tap across the pond. The single currency extends the rally for yet …
