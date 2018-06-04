EUR/USD levels: Continued strength

EUR/USD strong bounce from 1.1510(29/05/2018 low) continues, trading above 1.17and heading along 1.1718. The short-term trendremains negative as long as prices remain belowhourly resistance at 1.1993 (14/05/2018 high).Hourly support is given at 1.1510 (29 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)