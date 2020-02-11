EUR/USD has traded significantly lower after the likely effects of year-end portfolio rebalancing which occurred at the end of 2019. However, the decline has persisted, and this author believes that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Likely To Find Short-Term Support - February 11, 2020
- Forex Today: Coronavirus fears subside, trio of central bankers set to move USD, EUR, GBP - February 11, 2020
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Down to 4-Month Low. Now What? - February 11, 2020