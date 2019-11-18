All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, extending its gains. The US and China held …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD likely to move within a sideline theme – UOB - November 18, 2019
- EUR/USD could rebound to the 1.1080/95 band – Commerzbank - November 18, 2019
- EUR/USD analysis: Recovers further from 1-month lows, not out of the woods yet - November 18, 2019