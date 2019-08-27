EUR/USD likely to remain within 1.1080-/1.1140 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group see EUR/USD keeping the 1.1080/1.1140 range in the very near term. 24-hour view: “Despite overall positive indications, EUR was not able to build on its gains as it dropped …
