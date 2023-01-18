FX Strategists at Citigroup expect the EUR/USD pair to be trading in a 1.12-1.15 range, laying out the reasoning behind their bullish outlook. Key quotes “China reopen coincidin …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD likely to trade in 1.12-1.15 range ahead – Citigroup - January 18, 2023
- EU Announces Support for Green Investment at Davos, EUR/USD Higher - January 18, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls retain control ahead of final Eurozone CPI, US macro data - January 18, 2023