Economists at MUFG Bank expect no further widening of the 10-year US yield spread over the 10-year German bund, which should cushion EUR/USD downside.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Limited downside potential over medium-term – MUFG - August 10, 2023
- Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate Rallies despite Downbeat EU Economic Outlook - August 10, 2023
- Eur/Usd Forecast: Analyzing Support And Resistance Levels - August 10, 2023