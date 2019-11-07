EUR/USD has dropped for three straight days, the biggest losing streak since early September. German industrial production may miss estimates, according to lead indicators. Weak data will likely …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD logs longest daily losing streak in two months - November 6, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ends Wednesday near three-week lows, trading sub-1.1072 swing low - November 6, 2019
- EUR/USD: A buy above 1.12, a sell on US-China failed trade talks – Societe Generale - November 6, 2019