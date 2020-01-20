EUR/USD is looking weak, having registered its biggest single-day decline in over two weeks on Friday. The pair, therefore, risks falling to the support at 1.1063 – the support of the trendline …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- 2020 Pound To Dollar Forecast: “The Scope For GBP/USD Downside Is In Place” Say Analysts - January 20, 2020
- EUR/USD London Price Forecast: Euro corrective bounce near 1.1100 level - January 20, 2020
- EUR/USD Rate Susceptible to Range Bound Prices Ahead of ECB Meeting - January 20, 2020