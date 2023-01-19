EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0800 in the early European trading The pair is supported by falling US Treasury yields, which are weighing on the US Dollar amid looming recession fears. The Euro gains on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Long correction likely to complete near 1.122 - January 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Upcoming ECB Minutes to Augment Hawkish Bets? - January 19, 2023
- EUR/USD: Hawkish ECB minutes and remarks by Lagarde could support the Euro – ING - January 19, 2023