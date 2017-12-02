EUR/USD Long Term Technical Analysis December 2017

The downward movement in October did not continue in November. In fact, EUR/USD erase all losses and close the month higher above October high. This is a strong reversal and indicates the strength in Euro has not finished yet. There are several major …
