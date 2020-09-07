In the week to September 1st, speculators had slightly pulled back on their bearish bets in the US Dollar which were cut by $661mln vs G10 FX. This had largely been due to traders reducing their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Longs Cut as ECB Fret Over Euro Strength – COT Report - September 7, 2020
- EUR/USD risks deeper pullback as 1.20 peak looks far - September 7, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Interim top around 1.20? - September 7, 2020