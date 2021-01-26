EUR/USD has bounced modestly after hitting fresh lows of the day under 1.2120 in recent trade and now trades in the 1.2130s. The pair is still one of the worst-performing G10 currencies on the day, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD looking soft in the 1.2130s, but off lows for now - January 25, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD weighed down by pandemic damage, vaccine delays - January 25, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 50-day SMA above 1.2100 - January 25, 2021