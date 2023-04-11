EUR/USD leaves behind Monday’s retracement and retakes 1.0900. The dollar struggles to extend the rebound amidst lower yields. EMU Investor Confidence surprised to the upside in April. The single …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD looks bid and regains the 1.0900 mark and above - April 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro closes in on key resistance area - April 11, 2023
- US Dollar: “Weak USD Bias In FX Markets, Should Keep USD Bounces Relatively Shallow” - April 11, 2023