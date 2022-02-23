EUR/USD extends Tuesday’s gains to the mid-1.1300s. Germany GfK Consumer Confidence worsened to -8.1 in March. ECB’s Holtzmann opened the door to a summer rate hike. The European currency extends the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD looks bid and retests 1.1350 on dollar weakness - February 23, 2022
- Currency market: EUR/USD and USD/JPY day trades - February 23, 2022
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bears in Control - February 23, 2022