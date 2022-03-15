EUR/USD looks bid around 1.1000, focus on Ukraine, Fed

EUR/USD adds to Monday’s gains around 1.1000. Hopes of an end to the military conflict prop up spot. Germany/EMU ZEW Survey comes next in the calendar. The single currency extends the upbeat tone and …
