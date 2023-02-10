EUR/USD revisits the 1.0740 area following Thursday’s advance. The greenback attempts a tepid bounce after the recent pullback. Italy’s Industrial Production, ECB’s Schnabel next on tap. The European …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD looks bid near 1.0740 amidst the ongoing consolidation - February 10, 2023
- EUR/USD: The Euro remains firmly above 1,07 as struggling to find direction - February 10, 2023
- EUR/USD: Cycle correction nears completion level - February 10, 2023