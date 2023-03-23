EUR/USD keeps the bid bias unchanged on Thursday. The pair tests 1.0930 and prints fresh 7-week tops. Flash EMU Consumer Confidence comes next in the docket. The single currency keeps its relentless …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD looks firm and advances to new highs past 1.0900 - March 23, 2023
- EUR/USD is now officially eyeing the 1.1000 level – ING - March 23, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Outlook: Dovish FOMC Statement Propels EURUSD Higher - March 23, 2023