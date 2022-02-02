EUR/USD extends the upside to the boundaries of 1.1300. Final January EMU CPI next of note in the domestic calendar. US ADP report will be the salient event later in the NA session. The upside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD looks firm and approaches 1.1300, EMU CPI in sight - February 2, 2022
- EUR/USD: Euro to lose interest on soft EU inflation data - February 2, 2022
- Two trades to watch: EUR/USD, Alphabet - February 2, 2022