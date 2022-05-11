EUR/USD looks firm and revisits the 1.0570 region, focus on US CPI

EUR/USD trades on a positive note and retargets the 1.0600 mark. German final CPI rose 7.4% YoY, 0.8% MoM in April. ECB’s Lagarde expects the APP to end at some point in Q3. The single currency …
