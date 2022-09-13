The optimism around the European currency remains unchanged and lifts EUR/USD back to the 1.0150 zone on turnaround Tuesday. EUR/USD advances for the third session in a row and extends the auspicious …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD looks firm around 1.0150 ahead of EMU data, US CPI - September 13, 2022
- Energy Impact Partners launches in Europe with EUR 390 million to accelerate the push towards net zero - September 13, 2022
- EUR/USD: Abreak above 1.0200 is possible at this stage – ING - September 13, 2022