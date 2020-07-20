EUR/USD looks firmer, advances to 4-month tops near 1.1470

EUR/USD adds to Friday’s gains and tests 1.1465/70 on Monday. Investors’ attention remains on Brussels and the pandemic. German Producer Prices came in flat MoM and dropped 1.8% YoY. The single …
