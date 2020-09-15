EUR/USD moves higher but falters just ahead of the 1.19 mark. German/EMU ZEW survey coming up next in the euro docket. US Industrial/Manufacturing Production next of relevance across the pond. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD looks firmer and approaches 1.1900 ahead of ZEW - September 15, 2020
- EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 High as RSI Threatens Downward Trend - September 15, 2020
- EUR/USD bullish ABC zigzag aims at H&S target - September 15, 2020