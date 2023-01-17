EUR/USD picks up a more convincing pace and flirts with 1.0870. The risk appetite continues to support the upbeat mood in spot. Economic Sentiment in Germany surprised to the upside in January. Bulls …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD looks firmer and now targets the 1.0880 zone - January 17, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Consolidate at High Levels - January 17, 2023
- EUR/USD: Momentum remains bullish,pointing to further gains – Scotiabank - January 17, 2023