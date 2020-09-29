EUR/USD looks firmer and targets 1.1700, looks to data, US politics

EUR/USD adds to Monday’s gains in the 1.1680 region. EMU’s final Consumer Confidence came in at -13.9 in September. US Consumer Confidence, Trade Balance, Fedspeak next of relevance The single …
