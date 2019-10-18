EUR/USD looks for direction near 1.1120

EUR/USD sheds some ground from recent tops. Markets’ focus remains on Brexit and Parliament vote tomorrow. EU Summits enters its last day on Friday. The upside momentum in the single currency has …
