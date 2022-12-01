EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0400 as the US Dollar struggles to stage a rebound following FOMC Chairman Powell’s dovish remarks. Investors await October PCE inflation and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD to INR Forecast: Could The Dollar Strengthen Against The Rupee Beyond 2023? - December 1, 2022
- EUR/USD looks firmer and advances to 6-month peaks past 1.0500 - December 1, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Screams Higher - December 1, 2022