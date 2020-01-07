EUR/USD looks north, could set fresh multi-month high on weak US ISM data

EUR/USD has established a bullish higher low at 1.1125. A break above recent highs near 1.1240 looks likely on weak US data. The US ISM non-manufacturing for December is forecasted to print at 54.5.
