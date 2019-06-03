The US-German bond yield differential slips to multi-month lows amid escalating trade tensions. Italy pledges to play by the EU rule book. EUR/USD may come under pressure if the Eurozone and German …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD looks north with US-DE yield 10-year spread hitting 14-month low
The US-German bond yield differential slips to multi-month lows amid escalating trade tensions. Italy pledges to play by the EU rule book. EUR/USD may come under pressure if the Eurozone and German …