EUR/USD so far reverses three consecutive daily builds and refocuses on the downside against the backdrop of the weak performance in the risk complex and fresh buying interest surrounding the dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD looks offered, extends the downside below parity - September 19, 2022
- EUR/USD to suffer additional losses if 0.9950 support fails - September 19, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Continues To Sit At Parity Against The USD - September 19, 2022