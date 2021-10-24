EUR/USD looks offered, falters once again near 1.1670

EUR/USD reverses the recent weakness and revisits the 1.1640 zone. The greenback claws back some ground lost and bounces off lows. Italian Industrial Sales expanded 0.8% MoM in August and 13.8% YoY.
