Euro losses have been relatively well contained so far, though analysts at ING do believe that EUR/USD could fall further as investors fully assess the ramifications of weekend events. Investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD looks poised to challenge the 1.10 level this week – ING - February 28, 2022
- EUR/USD: Failure to hold 1.1150 to open up further losses toward 1.1100 - February 28, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears occupy driver’s seat on the way to 1.1100 - February 28, 2022