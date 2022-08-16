EUR/USD looks south towards 1.0100 ahead of German ZEW

EUR/USD is extending the previous sell-off, 1.0100 appears at risk. US dollar holds higher ground amid a cautious mood, despite weaker yields. Daily technical setup suggests more pain for the pair, …
