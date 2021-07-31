EUR/USD looks supported around 1.1800, focus on the Fed

EUR/USD trades in a narrow range above the 1.1800 level. Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence surprised to the downside. All the attention will be on the FOMC gathering later in the session.
