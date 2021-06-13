EUR/USD gains some traction on Friday. Weakness in the US dollar on softer Treasury yields pushes the pair higher. The euro remains unchanged on ECB decision and progressive economic outlook. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD looks to 1.2200 amid weaker US Treasury yields, risk-on mood
EUR/USD gains some traction on Friday. Weakness in the US dollar on softer Treasury yields pushes the pair higher. The euro remains unchanged on ECB decision and progressive economic outlook. The …