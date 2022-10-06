EUR/USD looks to 50 DMA near 1.0000 on the road to recovery

EUR/USD attempts a bounce as the US dollar licks its wounds. US yields trade sluggish despite upbeat mood, underpinning the pair. 50 DMA remains a tough nut to crack for EUR bulls ahead of ECB minutes …
