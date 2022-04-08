EUR/USD is eyeing more downside as DXY strengths on discussions of restoration to neutral rates. The shared currency has failed to capitalize on hawkish ECB minutes and decent Retail Sales. Members of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD looks to drop near 1.0850 on Ukraine crisis, hawkish ECB minutes - April 7, 2022
- Oil, Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CNY Analysis – Retracement In Oil Prices Aided US Stocks - April 7, 2022
- USD/JPY: Clean through 124 - April 7, 2022