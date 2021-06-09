EUR/USD lost its momentum after edging higher on Monday. US Dollar Index holds in the positive territory above 90.00. Upbeat data from the euro area failed to help the shared currency gather strength.
EUR/USD looks to end choppy day little changed below 1.2200
