The EUR/USD pair remains biased to the upside leaving risk of more strength in the new week. Resistance comes in at 1.1950 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.2000 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.2050 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Looks To Extend Its Upside Pressure - November 26, 2017
- EUR/USD Weekly Technical Analysis – Holding 1.1886 Key to Sustaining Rally - November 25, 2017
- EUR/USD Weekly Technical Analysis: Euro Set to Score New Yearly Highs - November 25, 2017