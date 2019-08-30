EUR/USD looks to post worst weekly close in more than two years below 1.10

Month-end flows weigh on shared currency on Friday. US Dollar Index climbs to highest level since May 2017. Inflation in US stays below Fed’s 2% target rate. The EUR/USD pair came under strong selling …
