The EUR/USD currency pair attempted a rebound on Monday morning to recoup some of the losses incurred late last week. The currency pair has spent most of the time just under the 1.1300 level since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Looks to Rebound From 2-Week Lows After US Data
The EUR/USD currency pair attempted a rebound on Monday morning to recoup some of the losses incurred late last week. The currency pair has spent most of the time just under the 1.1300 level since …